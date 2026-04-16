From above, a clear harmonious layout of the main house, guest house, barn, and pool under a canopy of trees with sweeping Chesapeake Bay view comes into focus

Bolton Farm’s rich history begins with its site being part of a vast tract of land that was patented to Edmond Webb and passed to his daughter and her husband, Robert Kemp, upon Webb’s death in 1685. The original house was a two and a half story brick house that is now used as a guest house. For more than two centuries, Bolton and Bolton’s Additions remarkably remained in the Kemp family and then were acquired by subsequent owners.

In the early part of the 20th century, the owners constructed a large house along the shoreline of the Chesapeake Bay. This aerial view shows how well the main house, guest house, barn and pool area are each nestled in their own area under canopies of trees to create a very pleasing site plan. The magnificent panoramic view of the Chesapeake Bay disappears into the far horizon.

The main house features a symmetrical five-bay facade with telescoping additions, blending seamlessly into its natural surroundings.

Brick piers and a wooden gate define the entry drive approach that begins with a gravel drive between an allee of trees with a vista to the Chesapeake Bay. As I drove along, the drive then turned to meander through the property’s beautifully maintained grounds and I glimpsed views of the historic brick guest house and a wood barn through their enclosure of mature trees. At twilight, the branches of the trees are silhouetted by soft illumination that enhances guests’ experiences of driving through the property to the main house. Alas, my visit was during the day but by the time the gravel drive looped around the front façade of the main house to the parking area, I was totally refreshed by this special place and eager to explore the house.

The rear elevation highlights outdoor living spaces, including a screened porch, pergola, and pool with unobstructed views of the Bay.

The main house is sited close to the Chesapeake Bay with its five-bay main wing and later additions of unequal size that telescope down on each side, one of which ends at spacious screened porch. Both wings are set back to respect the original center wing. The house’s simple black and white color scheme stands out in its surroundings of both deciduous and evergreen trees.

Brick piers and a wooden gate lead to a gravel drive bordered by an allee of trees, guiding guests through the property’s lush entryway.

The angle of the main house’s rear elevation maximizes its westerly views. The outdoor rooms of the screened porch, the pergola and the pool area offer stunning views of the Chesapeake Bay. The row of Adirondack chairs above the fully riprapped shoreline are front row seats for watching vessels from sailboats to cargo ships gliding along the Bay.

Spacious foyer offers a clean transition to open-plan living areas, accentuated by stone flooring and wide openings for natural light.

The entry door opens into a spacious foyer with a vista through the Bay through the French doors of the adjacent living room. Wide wall openings frame both the open plan kitchen-informal dining-family room and the waterside living room. I admired the serene neutral tones of the stone flooring and pale walls accented by the white trim and moldings. The depth of the opening to the open plan area reflects the transition from the original house to the addition.

Expansive windows and French doors in the living room invite unmatched water views, while brick flooring ensures seamless indoor-outdoor living.

The waterside living room spans across the original rear wall of the house with long windows at the center of the space and pairs of French doors leading to a stone terrace overlooking the lawn and the Bay. The wide and long rug anchors two seating groups and the easy care brick flooring encourages indoor-outdoor flow to the terrace. This addition created a perfect room for family gatherings or for entertaining large groups!

Original window openings align with exterior doors, creating a visual connection to the Bay, while millwork and wainscoting add classic detail.

When the living room addition was built, the existing windows for the main house now are wide wall openings to facilitate movement among the rooms. I noted how the original window openings are centered on the windows and French doors in the exterior wall of the living room so these interior rooms still have views of the water. I admired the elegant Chippendale dining chairs and how moldings enhanced each wall and the colorful accent of the books in the millwork.

Main stair elegantly winds to the second floor, with detailed moldings and aged wood floors embodying the home’s timeless charm.

Next to the dining room is a short hall and stair to the second floor. I admired the molding along the wall opposite the balustrade with unequal runs that gracefully turned at the landing to reach the second floor. The unusual weathered copper artifact reminded me of a window surrounded by trim. The door at the rear of the stair leads to a room with an angled bay shape that was probably the original entry to the house. Throughout the house, the beautiful wood floors captured my attention.

The music room centers on a wide fireplace flanked by bespoke millwork and versatile, paneled openings to adjoining spaces.

Next to the dining room is this spacious room currently used as a music room but it may have been the original living room. The wide fireplace is a focal point and may have originally been flanked by French doors to a terrace. One opening is now bespoke millwork and the other opening with double paneled doors leads to a bedroom ensuite.

Floor-to-ceiling windows flood the ensuite with light, creating a tranquil retreat that opens to a private terrace.

The main floor ensuite feels like a sunroom with its side and exterior walls infilled from the floor to the ceiling windows and doors. The large room has ample space for sleeping and sitting areas and the rear doors open onto a cozy private terrace.

Intimate terrace offers a serene vantage point for sunrises or sunsets over the Chesapeake Bay.

This cozy terrace is a perfect spot for early morning coffee or watching the sunset over the Chesapeake Bay.

Defined by support columns, the open-plan design highlights a crisp modern kitchen, timeless wood flooring, and a focal-point fireplace.

Having explored the main house’s original spaces and the side addition, I retraced my steps back to the foyer to explore what must be the hub of this house, the other side addition that contains the open plan kitchen-informal dining-family room and adjacent screened porch. The two support columns and the furniture define the individual uses and windows or doors on all three exterior spaces keep this space sunny and bright. The placement of the wood burning fireplace separates the dining and sitting area and makes it a focal point. The white kitchen cabinetry highlights the beautiful wood flooring and the stainless steel appliances and veined countertops are timeless. At the front corner of the room is a stair to a bedroom ensuite on the second floor.

The curved edges of the artisan dining table are framed by a bay window offering uninterrupted views of the Bay.

I greatly admired the rich tones of the contemporary artisan design of the informal dining table and the bench with its slight curvature along the edges. The wide bay window embraces the space and offers panoramic views of the Bay to the distant shoreline.

Built-in millwork defines the family room, offering a functional and inviting space for daily relaxation.

The spacious seating grouping around the TV surrounded by bespoke millwork is a great space for family movie nights and daily relaxation.

French doors lead to the screened porch, with floor-to-ceiling views of the Bay and durable bluestone flooring.

French doors lead from the family room to the large screened porch with its backdrop of the Bay. The framing was carefully thought out to maximize views from the sitting and dining areas. The light bluestone flooring is easy care and the wrought iron chaises’ cushions in a deeper blue color is befitting for this delightful waterside room.

The expanded landing provides a cozy nook, ideal for moments of reflection or reading before bedtime.

Instead of taking the stair to the second floor from the family room, I returned to the main stair that ends at the landing that expands to create a great snug. The wide chair is the perfect size for reading stories to young children or grandchildren before tucking them in for the night.

French doors open from this corner ensuite to a private balcony, balancing solitude with spectacular Bay vistas.

Next to the stair landing is this bedroom ensuite that offers peace and quiet from its corner location. French doors lead to a balcony with views to the lawn and the Bay. The four-panel doors pay homage to doors of the original house’s period.

Dual vanities, expansive closets, and elegant French doors highlight the ensuite bathroom’s spacious layout.

The corner ensuite’s bathroom also has French doors to the balcony and two walls of closets, dual lavatories, a large shower and a toilet compartment.

This suite features a private dressing room and convenient staircase access to the family room below.

At the other rear corner of the house is this bedroom ensuite that has two bonuses. One is the adjacent dressing room with a daybed for guests with a young child and the other bonus is the stair to the family room below.

Two other bedrooms share a bath on this floor and there is also a third floor with two bedrooms of unequal size and a full bath. This floor could also be used as a bedroom with a sitting room for a private suite.

Having finished my tour of the interiors, I began my exploration of the other buildings and grounds.

The pavilion seamlessly connects to the pool and offers shaded comfort for gatherings alongside unparalleled waterfront views.

It would be so easy to take a break from the sun in this fully roofed outdoor pavilion and its flooring connects the pavilion to the pool for memorable pool parties.

It would be hard to resist a refreshing dip or relaxing lounge by this pool with a view

Not being a sports enthusiast, I would claim one of the chaises and await the sunset. Again, I marveled how the lack of trees along the shoreline created expansive, unobstructed and panoramic views of the Bay where the thin line of the horizon far away separates the water from the sky.

This refined barn includes four stalls, a tack room, and an upper-level recreation space perfect for entertaining.

From the pool area, I walked past this exquisite barn with four stalls for horses on the main floor and a recreation room above. Nearby are multiple pastures with run-in sheds.

The vaulted ceiling and exposed collar beams enhance the barn loft’s sense of scale and architectural warmth.

My compliments to the photographer for this fab shot through the length of the barn’s recreation room. The vanishing perspective of the collar beams and support columns showcases the room’s interior architecture.

The restored 1790 guest house features Flemish bond brickwork and historic gable details true to its origins.

I next discovered the original “Bolton” house, dating from 1790, that has been meticulously restored and preserved. The two and a half story structure has one remaining side wing of the two two-story wings that telescoped down from the center wing. As befitting the entry façade, the front elevation was clad in Flemish bond brick; the other exterior walls were clad in common brick. The south facing side gable is enhanced by a double chimney that served both floors’ fireplaces. On the east façade, historic architecture buffs would appreciate the outlines of where a two-story porch had once been.

Arched millwork flanking the fireplace highlights the craftsmanship of this cozy yet refined living space.

The guest house’s main floor contains the stair hall with both the front and rear doors on axis with each other as part of a center hall plan. The living room’s interiors are carefully detailed with interior architectural features of the wood wainscot that blends into the closed cabinetry of the bespoke millwork with arched tops that flank the fireplace.

The first floor also contains the stair hall and the kitchen-dining area. The second floor contains the stair, a large bedroom and a hall bath. The third floor contains the stair with a window seat at the landing for bird’s eye views of the property and a second bedroom.

“Bolton Farm” offers a rare opportunity to own a 115 plus acre property along nearly 3,855 riprapped linear feet of shoreline for breathtaking westerly views of the Chesapeake Bay. Its history began in 1790 with the construction of a brick house that has been carefully maintained and now has a new life as a guest house. The gated and tree lined gravel driveway meanders through a pastoral landscape until arrival at the main house containing approximately 9,050 gsf that was built along the shoreline of the Chesapeake Bay early in the 20th century.

For equestrian enthusiasts there is a new four-stall barn with a tack room, a recreation room in the barn loft and multiple fenced pastures with run-in sheds; for sporting enthusiasts, there is a tennis court, a waterside pool with a pavilion and a pier for launching one’s boat; as well as trails for daily exercise that wind through the wooded areas including ponds for one to enjoy the serenity of being surrounded by the sights and sounds of nature.

The main house has been completely renovated and is zoned for family living with the waterside open plan kitchen-informal dining-family room and screened porch. Bedroom ensuites on multiple floors easily accommodates one’s lifestyle from young families to empty nesters to welcome home children and grandchildren.

One of the bonuses of this extraordinary property is an additional 34+ acre waterfront parcel, with a large pond, private beach, perced and approved for an eight bedroom main house and four bedroom guest house. All this and the quiet village of Wittman near St. Michaels!

For details about this property, contact TTR Sotheby’s International Senior Vice Presidents Laura H. Carney or Rob Lacaze. Laura can be reached at 410-673-3344 (o), 410-310-3307 (c), or lcarney@ttrsir.com . For more pictures and pricing, visit laura.carney@sothebysrealty.com , “Equal Housing Opportunity”.

Rob can be reached at 410-310-7835 (c), or rlacaze@ttrsir.com ,

Photography by Steven Buchanan, Buchanan Photography, 301-996-7295, www.buchananphotography.com

Contributor Jennifer Martella has pursued dual careers in architecture and real estate since she moved to the Eastern Shore in 2004. She has reestablished her architectural practice for residential and commercial projects and is a real estate agent for Meredith Fine Properties. She especially enjoys using her architectural expertise to help buyers envision how they could modify a potential property. Her Italian heritage led her to Piazza Italian Market, where she hosts wine tastings every Friday and Saturday afternoons.