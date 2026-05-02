Spy Community Media, the nonprofit parent organization of the online Spy publications, is pleased to announce the appointment of David Schindel as its new Executive Officer. “Very pleased to have David join us in delivering our local content to a growing number of subscribers,” said Dave Wheelan, president of Spy.

David Schindel (photo courtesy of Smithsonian Institution)

Schindel is a retired research scientist who has lived on Maryland’s Eastern Shore since 2023. His distinguished career includes the study of evolution and the fossil record, teaching at Yale University, service at the National Science Foundation, and leadership of several international research and development initiatives at the Smithsonian Institution.

In March 2026, Schindel joined the Spy as a weekly columnist. His writing explores the puzzles and challenges of modern life, connecting them to deeper patterns in society, government, and human behavior. Drawing from current events, his columns aim to provide readers with clarity and perspective, strengthening the Spy’s role in fostering informed community dialogue.

“I’m thrilled to have David on the Spy team as we continue our goal of providing the Mid-Shore with education-based local news and arts coverage,” said Craig Fuller, Chair of the Advisory Board of Spy Community Media. “Given David’s vast experience in both education and organization building, we could not be more fortunate to have his guidance as we enter our next phase of development.”

As Executive Officer, Schindel will help guide Spy Community Media’s strategic growth, support its editorial direction, and expand its role in delivering thoughtful, community-centered journalism across the region.