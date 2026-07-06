Dr. David Harper Jr. was recently promoted to Provost and Executive Vice President of Chesapeake College.

Dr. Harper, an Eastern Shore native, has been the Vice President of Workforce and Academic Programs since 2019.

Prior to that post, Dr. Harper was Dean for Faculty and Teaching and a faculty member in the English Department. Over 21 years at the College, he also served as Honors Program Director and as an assistant dean.

“This is a recognition of the work Dr. Harper has already been doing in leading several major initiatives. It is also the result of his work representing Chesapeake at the regional and state level, and of his senior role as the longest serving vice president on the executive team,” said President Clifford P. Coppersmith. “Dr. Harper’s primary duties continue to be leading the academic and workforce division of Chesapeake, but will also include broader work alongside me, leading the college through opportunities and challenges ahead. I congratulate Dr. Harper on this recognition of his outstanding service to the college and our region.”

Board of Trustees Chair, Reza Jafari, added, “This vote expresses the Board’s strong confidence in Dr. Harper’s leadership and recognizes his dedication to the success of Chesapeake College in serving our students and our community.”

Dr. Harper holds a doctorate in biblical studies (specializing in wilderness and leadership) from Capital Seminary & Graduate School. He earned his baccalaureate degree at the University of Richmond’s Jepson School of Leadership Studies and a master’s degree in English literature at Washington College. He has completed additional graduate-level coursework in literature at the University of Maryland and in leadership studies at the National Outdoor Leadership School in Lander, Wyoming.

“We serve a beautiful region, and I am grateful to work with a passionate and accomplished team to help students realize their potential and build better lives for themselves and their families,” Dr. Harper said.