It takes a special person to run for Congress as a Democrat in Maryland’s First District. A Republican has held the seat since 2011, and despite controversial actions, has managed to get reelected.

Last Sunday, Dan Schwartz, the Democratic congressional candidate for the First District of Maryland, spoke at St. Paul’s Church in Oxford to concerned citizens who sought to learn more about his platform. The turnout was particularly impressive given the inclement weather and rising waters in downtown Oxford.

Dan, in an articulate, enthusiastic, and driven fashion, explained that he decided to get into the race about 17 months ago because of his strong commitment to improving living conditions for Eastern Shore residents. Dan lives in Royal Oak, has three small children, and his wife is a nurse practitioner on the Eastern Shore. His more than 14 years’ experience working alongside state and federal regulators as a consumer watchdog provides valuable insights into how to make concrete progress for our citizenry.

Dan saw how insurance companies are denying residents coverage for life-saving treatments. (His wife deals with patients with such issues on a regular basis.) He saw how tariffs are crippling agricultural endeavors for Eastern Shore farmers, and the cost of fuel is causing residents to have difficulty making ends meet. He also saw how healthcare and infrastructure issues have become front and center issues in the area.

So, what does Dan stand for?

He wants to build a bigger tent that supports all residents of the First District, no matter their party affiliation. He wants to reduce political polarization in the area and believes that the right answers are seldom on the extreme left or extreme right. He believes in being accessible to the populus—unlike his seldom-seen opponent Andy Harris.

Dan also reminded attendees that Harris supported Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill” which impacts the Eastern Shore through federal funding cuts to rural healthcare and food assistance. He also noted that Harris has spent more time in Hungary than on the Eastern Shore, and has taken donations from several corporations, including large insurance and big tobacco.

Dan supports immigration reform that deals with the most dangerous criminals, not the current practice of ICE literally seizing citizens and deporting them, including several on the Eastern Shore, with valid rights to be in this country, and he supports stringent border security. He believes we should stop spending ridiculous amounts of money on the Iran War and instead support Ukraine and focus on ending its war with Russia.

Dan has raised more than $1.1 million dollars from individual donors. He does not take corporate or PAC money. He has attended more than 100 local events and plans to hold several more each week until election day.

Dan has received support from Maryland Senator Van Hollen, former Maryland Governor Martin O’Malley, and Maryland Congressman Jamie Raskin.

He encourages residents to support and elect local county officials who will help improve environmental and infrastructure issues important to the Eastern Shore. Dan also mentioned that he would like to get involved in saving the Robert Morris Inn—an important historical building that deserves attention and focus.

More information will be forthcoming regarding a debate in Cambridge on October 13 at 6 p.m. between Dan and Andy Harris sponsored by the League of Women Voters. Stay tuned for more details when they become available.

Thomas Jefferson once wrote, “We do not have government by the majority. We have government by the majority who participate.” This year our civic responsibility is more important than ever.

Maria Grant was principal-in-charge of the federal human capital practice of an international consulting firm. While on the Eastern Shore, she focuses on writing, reading, music, and nature.