Recently, an audience at The Avalon Theatre viewed two remarkable films. The first about the creatures on and under the Chesapeake Bay. And, the second film, The Long Shore, about the remarkable Chesapeake Bay and the town of St. Michaels. The screenings were made possible through a collaboration with Maryland Public Television (MPT), the Avalon Foundation and Spy Community Media, along with the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum and the Chesapeake Forum.

You can view Creatures of the Chesapeake by clicking CREATURES or the image above.

And, click The Long Shore or the image below to view the second film.

Both films are about 30 minutes.

But first, the making of Creatures of the Chesapeake….

You may first want to spend a few minutes listening to a conversation with Nick Caloyianis who is a remarkable filmmaker and underwater photographer as he explains how he does what he does and how Creatures of the Chesapeake was made.

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Here is a summary of our discussion:

This lively, second-night session in a three-part series—recorded on May 20, 2026—brings together host Craig Fuller and veteran underwater filmmaker-diver Nick Caloyianis (photography director for “Creatures of the Chesapeake”) to frame two short films about the Bay: “Creatures of the Chesapeake” and “The Long Shore,” produced with the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum. It’s a rare blend of personal adventure, hard-won craft, and regional stewardship that will make you see the Chesapeake differently—and care more deeply about what lives beneath its surface.

What makes it compelling:

A true origin story: Nick didn’t start as a photographer; he was a marine biology-minded diver first. From a fateful first pool dive in high school to sink-or-swim early quarry dives without buoyancy vests, you’ll hear how raw curiosity led to a life underwater.

Mentors and milestones: His trajectory changed under legendary shark scientist Eugenie Clark at the University of Maryland, which opened doors to National Geographic and global expeditions—from the Mexican Caribbean to the polar regions.

Real shark talk: Nick demystifies shark behavior with field-tested nuance, recounts a near-fatal shark bite in 1992, and explains how training and respect—not fear—guide safe, revealing encounters. You’ll learn why sharks in “sleeping” caves aren’t actually asleep and what triggers their reactions.

Making the murky magical: The Chesapeake’s low visibility is no match for Nick’s ingenuity. He helped pioneer wide-angle close-focus techniques and even invented a “Clearwater Box” to capture razor-sharp images in inches of visibility. He pairs that with meticulous tank work using probe lenses to put viewers literally at eye-level with crabs, toadfish, seahorses, and more.

A filmmaker’s hustle: With Maryland Public Television’s Sarah Sampson, Nick turned a two-season concept into a three-month sprint—mixing fresh winter dives, captain-led boat access, painstaking tank shoots, and a decade’s stock footage to deliver behavior-rich sequences under tight deadlines.

Practical wisdom for aspiring creators: Nick’s advice is disarmingly simple and essential—get completely comfortable in the water before you bring a camera. Mastery of the environment precedes mastery of the image, and safety depends on it.

Love of place and purpose: Despite a globe-trotting career (including a Vice President Gore–backed coral reef project), Nick keeps returning to the Bay—“his backyard.” He’s candid about declining clarity and stressed populations, yet insists focused local actions can restore pockets of health. The films spotlight iconic and obscure species alike to renew public attention and will.

In short, listen if you want:

Insider stories that connect science, adventure, and filmmaking craft

A masterclass in how to reveal hidden wildlife in challenging conditions

A hopeful, actionable vision for Chesapeake Bay conservation

Engaging context that will enrich your viewing of both films and deepen your appreciation for the creatures that have been here long before us

We hope you enjoyed the program.