Improving an aging commercial building in downtown Easton is one thing. Making that improvement contribute to the historic character of the surrounding streetscape is another.

That distinction emerged during the Easton Historic District Commission’s recent review of renovations to 121 South Washington Street, where architect Ray Strang presented plans to repair and improve a commercial building set roughly 80 feet back from the street.

The building’s owner is seeking to address structural problems and improve the property’s appearance, an investment that would benefit both the business and its downtown neighbors. But Strang raised a larger question: could the improvements also help repair a noticeable gap in Easton’s historic streetscape?

Strang was candid about the condition of the property, describing the building as an “eyesore” with structural problems and limited financial resources available for improvements.

The renovation itself is straightforward. The plans call for retaining and painting the existing brick exterior, repairing deteriorated areas and replacing a roof that has allowed water to penetrate the structure. Commissioners approved the work with conditions governing the design of the new standing-seam metal roof.

The building, identified during the meeting as dating to 1973, is considered noncontributing to the historic district, allowing greater flexibility for exterior alterations.

But after the commission approved the renovation, Strang turned to what he saw as the property’s larger problem.

“The problem with this thing is it’s a big cavity in the middle of the streetscape right there,” he told commissioners.

Unlike many of the buildings along Washington Street, which help define the historic downtown through their close relationship to the sidewalk, this property is separated from the street by an expanse of pavement.

Strang suggested that relatively modest improvements could help restore that missing connection. His concept included low brick walls, columns and landscaping along the Washington Street frontage, with openings that would preserve vehicle access and parking.

Rather than relocating the store or undertaking a major redevelopment, the approach would create a more continuous street edge while reducing the visual impact of the paved area. Landscaping could also provide additional space for pedestrians.

It is a small design idea with broader implications for historic downtowns. Improving individual properties does not necessarily improve the overall streetscape, particularly when large setbacks and parking areas interrupt the relationship between buildings and sidewalks.

Strang’s suggestion addresses that last step: connecting a private property’s improvements to the appearance and character of the public street.

Commissioners and town staff encouraged him to return with a more developed concept. The streetscape improvements were not part of the approved renovation, and no formal proposal or financing arrangement was presented.

For now, the building’s owner is moving toward repairs that should improve the property’s condition and appearance. Whether the larger streetscape concept advances remains uncertain.

But the discussion offered a useful reminder that preserving downtown Easton’s character involves more than maintaining individual buildings. Sometimes the opportunity for improvement lies in the spaces between them.

Watch the full meeting here.

Cover: 121 South Washington Street, from the image accompanying the Talbot Spy report; cropped for this edition.

Originally published in The Talbot Spy.