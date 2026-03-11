Cambridge city commissioners approved a series of housing measures Monday aimed at improving rental conditions and addressing vacant properties, concluding a lengthy debate over how aggressively the city should regulate housing.

The most significant action came with the passage of an ordinance requiring inspections of non-owner-occupied rental properties. Commissioners said the measure is intended to establish a baseline understanding of housing conditions and give the city stronger enforcement tools when properties fall below acceptable standards.

“This is about making sure people are living in safe conditions,” said Ward 1 Commissioner Brett Summers, the measure’s sponsor. “We have to start somewhere.”

City Manager Glenn Steckman said the city currently lacks reliable information about the condition of many rental properties and needs inspections to identify potential problems.

“The purpose of this ordinance is to allow us to make sure every property is registered, but to start the inspection process,” Steckman said. “There is no baseline that we have in the community. There is nothing.”

Steckman said the program will take time to implement because of the number of rental units in Cambridge.

“It is going to probably take at least two years because there are that many rental units in the town to inspect,” he said.

Assistant City Manager Brandon Hesson said inspections are necessary because problems inside homes are often invisible from the outside.

“Code enforcement gets inside of otherwise perfectly fine properties that do not have violations against them, and we find that there have been fires inside or we find that the upstairs does not have heat,” Hesson said.

Commissioners spent much of the discussion debating whether rental properties should simply be registered with the city or formally licensed.

Ward 5 Commissioner Brian Roche said the ordinance should make clear that the city is granting landlords permission to operate rental housing and that permission can be revoked.

“A license is something that can be revoked,” Roche said. “It needs to be clear that what the city is granting is a license to operate when they have an approved registration on file.”

Commissioners ultimately amended the ordinance to clarify that the successful registration of a rental property confers a license to operate, which can be revoked if violations occur.

Another amendment extended the threshold for nuisance properties. The ordinance now triggers enforcement if police respond to a rental property three times within a 90-day period.

Roche said the change was intended to address properties that repeatedly generate service calls.

“I was worried that within any 30-day period there could be serious police violations and the shot clock would reset,” he said.

Ward 4 Commissioner Sputty Cephas said the ordinance was needed to protect renters who may be living in unsafe conditions.

“Our renters have no protection,” Cephas said. “There are no internal inspections.”

Cephas said some tenants tolerate poor living conditions because they fear losing their housing.

“There should never be a resident who feels like they have to settle for less,” he said.

During the public hearing, Cambridge resident Greg Boss said the ordinance was a step forward but argued that stronger enforcement mechanisms may eventually be needed to deal with absentee landlords.

“Ordinance 1264 introduces important tools, particularly inspections, but it also falls shy of an important opportunity,” Boss said. “Licensing systems use objective triggers to move a property into a conditional license when serious housing conditions exist.”

Boss said stronger enforcement could help ensure property owners respond to problems.

“That gets the attention of the owner because now revenue is impacted,” he said.

Another resident, Shanara Ramsey, questioned the need for inspections of properties that appear to meet existing code requirements.

“If you have a property and you have tenants and your property is up to code, and there are no complaints, why is there a need for an inspection inside your property, and then have to pay a fee for an inspection?” Ramsey asked.

Hesson said the city cannot rely solely on complaints because many tenants are reluctant to report problems.

“We only hear about the worst ones,” Hesson said. “We don’t hear about the people who are tolerating conditions that frankly are unacceptable.”

Mayor Lajan Cephas-Bey said that reality necessitates inspections.

“We have people that live in this community who are silent sufferers,” Cephas said.

Cephas-Bey said some tenants hesitate to report unsafe conditions because they fear retaliation from landlords.

“I know because four years ago I had a group of people knocking on doors and they said they did not want to complain about their landlord because the landlord worked with them when they were behind on rent,” she said.

Commissioners also approved a separate ordinance creating a registry for vacant residential properties.

City officials said the measure is aimed at hundreds of abandoned or deteriorating properties that have become a drain on city resources.

Hesson said staff recently identified hundreds of properties that appear to be vacant.

“On Friday afternoon, I landed on something that was about 502 properties,” he said during the meeting. “Those properties were cited for 610 code enforcement violations over the last 12 calendar months.”

Hesson said vacant properties are far more likely to generate complaints and safety concerns.

“They’re twice as likely to receive a code violation than any other occupied home,” he said.

Some residents raised concerns about how the city would define “vacant,” particularly for second homes or seasonal residences.

Ramsey said unclear definitions could lead to confusion or misuse.

“If I’m here a week out of the year, is that considered vacant or not?” she said. “It’s better to make things clear in the code.”

Commissioners ultimately approved the ordinance without additional changes, saying city staff would use discretion when enforcing the rules.

The housing measures are separate from a proposed vacant commercial storefront registry that Mayor Cephas-Bey vetoed earlier this month, saying additional public discussion was needed before adopting that policy.

City officials said the new residential ordinances are part of a broader effort to address housing conditions, neighborhood safety, and long-neglected properties in Cambridge.

Steckman said the programs will be funded through registration and inspection fees rather than the city’s General Fund.

“The idea of this does not come out of the general fund,” Steckman said. “The average taxpayer is not paying for people to rent their houses.”

City officials said the rental inspection program will be implemented over the coming months as staff finalize the fee schedule and begin preparing for inspections across the city.