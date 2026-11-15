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The Spy Network

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CATHERINE RICHARDS's avatar
CATHERINE RICHARDS
2h

I fear that my pop out status indicator would remain in a constant state of high alert-

Confirming one of my worst fears- that my internal stress negates ALL if the very intentional time I put in to support my health and wellbeing -

Chuckling a bit as I realize that my awareness of your shared notion of an apparatus of this sort may be one if the most effective tools for self regulation

Now, how will explain to others in moments of heightened dialog, why I’m suddenly grinning ?????

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