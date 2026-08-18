As students head back to school, excitement can often come with anxiety, especially for children making the transition to middle school, high school, or college. For parents, that makes the weeks around the start of school an important time to check in and listen.

In this Spy interview with For All Seasons’ C.C.O. Katie Theeke, we talk about some of the most common back-to-school challenges, from academic worries and bullying to social anxiety and school refusal. We also discuss simple ways parents can stay connected, including asking specific questions and finding low-pressure moments, such as a car ride, to talk.

This video is approximately five minutes in length. For more information about For All Seasons, please go here.