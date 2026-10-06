“Because there’s always another story to tell…”

I arrived in Washington for the second time in the fall of 1979. We must have looked like the Beverley Hillbillies: our small station wagon was loaded to the gills and our two little kids were buckled up in the back. Nobody was on top. I’m not sure I had much of a plan but I just knew I wasn’t meant to be a banker. Washington had been good to us once before; maybe it would be again.

For the life of me, I don’t remember where we spent our first few nights while we looked for a place to live and I looked for a job. To say the least, it wasn’t an easy time, but then starting over is never easy. I guess I was more than a little lost. I remember going on one interview after another, searching for the path that would lead me to where I was supposed to be, wherever that was. Everyone else on the busy streets of the city seemed to know where they were going. I didn’t.

One day, there was a promising lead. And an interview. Alas; another dead end. Now I was beyond lost; I was discouraged. I remember exiting the building and inserting myself into the maelstrom on the sidewalk across from the White House. I wasn’t paying attention… Bump! “I’m so sorry…”

“Jamie?”

“Ed?”

Sometimes, the world really is a small place. I had literally bumped into Ed Bitar, the man who had been the Peace Corps Director in Tunisia when I was a volunteer in that country nearly a decade before. I hadn’t seen him since. He was a Lebanese-American, profane, slightly crazy in a good way. I had liked him immensely in Tunisia and it was good to see him again.

“What are you doing these days?”

I shrugged. “Not much. I’m looking for a job. I just had an interview there.” I pointed to the building I had just exited and shook my head. People were filing by us on both sides, coming from all directions; I felt like a semi-submerged log in the middle of a rushing river.

Ed said, “I just heard about a new organization starting up…something about trying to educate Americans about Islamic culture through some big art exhibition. You should check it out.”

It sounded weird to me, but you know what they say about ports in a storm. He gave me a name. “Gotta go. Great to see you, man!” And then he was gone; I never saw him again. The whole encounter lasted less than a minute or two.

When I got back home, I think I opened the phone book (remember phone books?) and looked up the name Ed had given me. There was indeed such a person and he lived not far from the little house we had rented. What did I have to lose? The next day, I put on my old tweed sport coat and a tie, picked up my battered leather briefcase, and went off to the address in the phone book. I knocked on the door and a gentleman in tattered madras shorts looked at me quizzically. “Yes?”

I quickly launched into my spiel (such as it was) and for some reason he said, “I just finished mowing the lawn. Want to come in?”

So I did, and for next hour, we sat in a sunny living room. I talked, he listened. He talked and I listened. His name was Bill Crawford and he had been a career foreign service office, a former Ambassador to two countries and most recently, the Principle Assistant Secretary of State for the Middle East. At one point, a woman, certainly his wife, came into the room, pointed to me, and said, “Who’s this?” Bill said, “I just hired him to be the Committee’s new Finance and Development Director.” She rolled her eyes and walked away.

And that’s how it all began, with a bump, almost fifty years ago. Bill became one of the true and greatest mentors of my life and, just as way always leads on to way, he set me on the path that has become this life. I know that no life is ever a simple straight line; we all live on busy streets and our lives take sudden twists and turns, forks and detours. But from that serendipitous bump into Ed, mine has flowed, over ledges, around bends, and through forests until it has reached this lovely delta over here on the Eastern Shore.

It still seems like a miracle to me.

I’ll be right back.

Jamie Kirkpatrick is a writer and photographer who lives with his wife Kat Conley on both sides of the Chesapeake Bay. His editorials and essays have appeared in the Washington Post, the Baltimore Sun, the Philadelphia Inquirer, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the Washington College Alumni Magazine, and American Cowboy Magazine. He is the author of three novels: “This Salted Soil,” “The Tales of Bismuth,” and “The People Game.” His fourth novel, “The Secret Communion of Redheads,” will be released later this fall. All his novels are available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Goodreads, and many other platforms. His website is musingjamie.net or visit jamiekirkpatrickauthor.com.