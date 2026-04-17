There was some quiet surprise a few weeks ago when Talbot County residents noticed that Keasha Haythe’s name was missing from the final list of candidates for County Council this year. As the first Black woman elected to that body, many assumed she would seek re-election and continue her public service. But for those who have watched her work over time, it wasn’t since they knew that Keasha had chosen to put her full attention into the Foundation of HOPE, the organization she founded, and to push it to its fullest potential for young girls in our community.

In our Spy interview, Keasha looks back on more than a decade of building a program that starts with girls in middle school and stays with them through college and into the workforce. What began in 2013 as an idea tied to economic development has evolved into a long-term mentorship effort, with its first cohort now nearing college graduation. Along the way, the organization has weathered COVID, deepened its support for students and families, and is now heading toward a major milestone; a permanent home in the heart of Easton.

This video is approximately six minutes in length. To learn more of to donate to Foundation of HOPE, please go here.