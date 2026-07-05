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Michael Taylor's avatar
Michael Taylor
4d

This is great!

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Elizabeth Beggins's avatar
Elizabeth Beggins
4d

Another beauty, Laura. I can't imagine this not finding its mark with every reader.

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