Blaze came into my life fifteen years ago. He didn’t stay long. Not every story has a happy ending…

NKozi was my first vizsla. I adopted him when he was seven and his first family was moving overseas and couldn’t take him with them. He lived with me for eight more years, going to work with me every day, sleeping next to me every night. To say I loved him would be a gross understatement and when he died, I thought my heart would break.

About a year later, my phone rang. The caller was a vizsla breeder down in southern Virginia who somehow knew I was in mourning. “I have a two-year old male who was returned to me by a family who couldn’t keep him. Would you like to meet him?” The next day, I got in my car and drove the four-plus hours to meet Blaze. We bonded immediately and within another few weeks, he came home with me.

At the time, I was working at a school and living in a lovely old farmhouse on its 78-acre campus. Perfect for a young dog with lots of energy. Or so I thought…

The first boy Blaze bit was a 9th grader. He had reached down to pick up something off the floor and Blaze lunged for his hand. The boy was more scared than hurt, but the bite drew blood. The school nurse bandaged the boy’s hand but I could tell he was badly shaken. Blaze seemed unaware that he had done anything wrong. Vizsla’s are loving, playful dogs and this just seemed totally out of character. Sadly, it wasn’t.

Over the course of the next several months, Blaze bit other people, including me. The aggressive behavior seemed to come on out of the blue and never lasted more than a couple of seconds—just long enough to cause damage. I realized something was wrong and that living on a school campus where there were often lots of people would be problematic. I began to wonder if maybe Blaze’s original owners had returned him to the breeder as a result of just this type of aggressive behavior. They had young children and maybe Blaze bit one of them. I called the breeder and explained what had happened. She didn’t seem all that surprised.

Blaze was a magnificent animal. Handsome, charming, athletic, faster than the wind. But I suspected something was dreadfully wrong. I noticed that just before one of his aggressive episodes took control, his eyes would glaze over and he seemed to give himself over to an irresistible dark impulse. He would lash out with his teeth for no reason and then, just as quickly as the aggression came on, it would disappear. There was no predicting when or reason why he lost control. It just happened.

I did some research and learned there is a condition called idiopathic aggression in dogs—rage syndrome. It can come on without warning or without any trigger. It always passes quickly, but in the short time it lasts, it can be very vicious and dangerous. Once the episode is over, a dog with idiopathic aggression will return to its normal state, seemingly confused by what has just happened.

Sadly, there is no cure for idiopathic aggression. Aversive behavioral techniques or physical punishment only escalate a dog’s fear and risk even more violent episodes. The best explanation I could find for this type of behavior was that Blaze was “miswired.” Blaze had a brother who was perfectly normal, but Blaze wasn’t. Through no fault of his own, he arrived on earth with faulty wiring.

I couldn’t keep Blaze, certainly not on a school campus. I returned him to his breeder who thought she might be able to help him, but within a week, Blaze bit her husband. Soon after, Blaze bit the breeder and she made the decision to put him down.

I often think about Blaze and wonder if there was something more I could have done to help him. But I know there wasn’t. I have also come to the conclusion that some people suffer from a human form of idiopathic aggression in varying degrees. As in dogs, human idiopathic aggression is not a clinical condition and it can’t be pharmacologically or psychologically controlled or cured. Fortunately, idiopathic aggression is as rare in humans as it is in dogs, but it can help to explain behavior that might otherwise be inexplicable.

Veterinarians are confounded by canine idiopathic aggression; they believe it can be managed or contained or controlled but not cured. Doctors and psychiatrists and psychologists and theologians and law enforcement officers are equally confounded. Maybe electricians have the most plausible explanation for idiopathic aggression, whether in dogs or humans: “faulty wiring.”

As I said several paragraphs ago, not every story has a happy ending.

I’ll be right back.

Jamie Kirkpatrick is a writer and photographer who lives with his wife Kat Conley on both sides of the Chesapeake Bay. His editorials and essays have appeared in the Washington Post, the Baltimore Sun, the Philadelphia Inquirer, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the Washington College Alumni Magazine, and American Cowboy Magazine. He is the author of three novels: “This Salted Soil,” “The Tales of Bismuth,” and “The People Game.” His fourth novel, “The Secret Communion of Redheads,” will be released soon. All his novels are available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Goodreads, and many other platforms. His website is musingjamie.net or visit jamiekirkpatrickauthor.com.