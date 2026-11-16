My Bible study class has brought me to a place in my life where I find myself reflecting on the many churches that have been part of my journey. Some were home churches, others were places we visited along the way, but each holds a memory and a special place in my heart.

I grew up in the Episcopal Church in Casper, Wyoming. My three siblings and I were baptized at St. Mark’s, and my parents were married there as well. In the 1960s, St. Mark’s congregation grew so quickly that plans were made for a second church. St. Stephen’s was designed in an ultra-modern style, complete with an appropriate fishing theme.

My Dad was instrumental in the development of this new church. He served on the first vestry, which hired the church’s first priest. Father Tim became an important part of our family history. He had the unfortunate task of officiating at the funerals of both my grandfather and my father. He also officiated at my first wedding and baptized my first child. When I think of Father Tim, I realize just how intertwined our family life was with our church.

Summers spent on the East Coast visiting my aunt introduced me to other beautiful places of worship. We visited Old North Church and Trinity Episcopal Church in Boston. In Biddeford Pool, Maine, we attended St.Martin’s in the Field overlooking the village, the harbor, and the fields. What a setting for worship!

Over the years, I have attended Episcopal churches in many different places. Christ Church in Coronado, California, was beautiful and traditional, while St.Timothy’s Church in Honolulu was open, welcoming, and inviting. Each had its own personality and atmosphere.

I have always appreciated the architecture of churches, whether they were places where I was a parishioner or simply visiting. Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, Cathedral of Santa Maria del Fiore in Florence, and Saint Peter’s Basilica in Rome, stunning examples that were definitely checked off my list while touring Europe.

My home church, Christ Episcopal Church in Cambridge, is particularly special. There is something particularly meaningful about the architecture of Christ Episcopal Church in Cambridge. Its ceiling, shaped like the hull of a ship, is not simply a beautiful design. The main body of a traditional church is called the nave, derived from the Latin word for ship. The symbolism of the church as a vessel carrying its congregation through life’s journeys is quite beautiful. Sitting beneath that ceiling, listening to the music and voices resonate throughout the sanctuary, I feel almost enveloped by the building itself. The acoustics are so extraordinary during the service, the sound of the music and voices seems to travel through the building and almost vibrate through my body. It is an experience that is difficult to describe.

My love of church architecture also extends beyond buildings that are still used for worship. In the late 1960s, my grandmother purchased a condominium in a former church that had been deconsecrated and converted into residences. Her condo had beautiful stained-glass windows and wonderfully high ceilings. Of all her many homes, it was one of my favorites. There was something magical about living in a space that had once held so many prayers, celebrations, and memories.

My father-in-law, John General, also found a special home in a former Episcopal church on Longwoods Road in Easton. He loved the history that came with his new house and was careful to honor the spirit of the building as he renovated it. The church-turned-home became one of our favorite places for entertaining, something John truly enjoyed. It was a wonderful gathering place, with a history and character all its own.

I have come to realize that my appreciation for churches extends beyond the spiritual experience. I have always been drawn to their architecture and the way a building can influence the feeling of a worship service. High ceilings, stained-glass windows, wooden beams, unusual rooflines, and the way light enters a sanctuary all contribute to its majesty.

Perhaps that is what I love most about church architecture. These buildings are designed to lift our eyes, quiet our thoughts, and create a sense of something larger than ourselves. Whether simple or elaborate, traditional or modern, they each have a way of inviting us in.

As I look back, I realize that churches have been a constant thread throughout my life. Some hold memories of baptisms, weddings, and funerals. Others remind me of family vacations, beautiful architecture, music, and the people who made each place special. Some have remained houses of worship, while others have found new lives as homes.

And now, through my Bible study class, I find myself continuing that journey in a new way. It seems that the churches of my past have helped shape the place I find myself today. I am grateful for all of them and for the memories they have given me.

Kate Emery General is a retired chef/restaurant owner who was born and raised in Casper, Wyoming. Kate loves her grandchildren, knitting, and watercolor painting. Kate and her husband, Matt are longtime residents of Cambridge’s West End where they enjoy swimming and bicycling.