Authors Note: I wrote “Watch” after viewing the PBS coverage of the fires in the Los Angeles area in the winter of 2025. The woman who was reporting from one of the neighborhoods affected by the fires, I later read, had grown up in or near the very area she was reporting from. I was struck by her poise and steadiness, but there seemed to be an aura about her that communicated how personal this devastation was to her. I wanted to convey that the growing disaster of climate change is “up close and personal” for all of us.

from JAN 2025

…fires rage three thousand mile

s away.

A journalist reports from her hometown,

small licks of flame from an intact building

behind her, mask of objectivity steady,

stoic, but you can see it in her eyes:

the horror, the grief.

Like Oppenheimer, we have become

death, the destroyer of worlds.

Our hubris, like

a murder of crows,

has come home to roost

on fire-blackened limbs.

In my snow-banked backyard,

a bluebird perches in the naked maple,

face to the sun.

Kay White Drew is a retired neonatal physician. Her work appears in several anthologies and journals including Anti-Heroin Chic, Bay to Ocean Journal, Second Coming, The Intima, Pulse, Gargoyle, MidAtlantic Review, Schuylkill Valley Journal, New Verse News, and Loch Raven Review, where one of her essays was nominated for a Pushcart Prize. Her memoir of medical training in the 1970s, Stress Test, was published by Apprentice House Press in 2024. She lives in Rockville, MD, with her husband.