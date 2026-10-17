Authors Note: After at least five failed attempts to describe my feelings about my mother’s moving to her next adventure, this poem seemed to write itself. My earlier tries were dark, dreary, morose, mournful—the “traditional” emotions when a parent leaves you an orphan, even when that event is as expected as this one and the deceased departs on her terms. Then something—I use this indefinite, unfeeling pronoun because even two years after I cannot identify it—inside me nudged, maybe urged, me to remember Mom’s fun and joy and loving kindness. Et, voila!

Mother Elinor heeds

the signs her synchronized

swim is ending

fed up with squinting

at the NYT puzzle’s

treachery & deceit

body no longer craves

the cherished

scotch & soda

reluctantly relinquishes

that devious lefty

reverse spin backhand &

lethally twisting serve

(neither of which this son

will mourn)

accepts The Force

swinging

her to the Styx

knows the precise

Noo Yawk Minit

to announce her

Time Out

Willie Schatz’s poems are available in Delaware Beach Life, Fixed & Free Quarterly, Schuylkill Valley Review, several Rehoboth Beach Writers Guild publications, and previous editions of Bay to Ocean Journal. During six decades of writing Willie also has been a sportswriter, a business writer, a technology writer and editor, and an independent publisher. He taught journalism for three years and legal writing for 17 years at the University of Maryland, College Park. These days he advises, counsels, encourages, and mentors the writers at Street Sense, the District of Columbia’s biweekly street paper. He and spouse Molly, an artist and equestrian, divide their time between D.C. and Lewes, Delaware, a/k/a First Town, First State.