Author’s note: As an archaeologist, there are certain artifacts I’ve grown to appreciate over others. I’ve found 12,000 year old flakes from North American sites, cerulean beads at feasting sites atop hills in Ireland, thousands of ceramic shards, and know that there is still much left to be discovered. Many would be inclined to believe that an archaeologist would prefer perfectly preserved mummies or the shiniest golden trinkets. But to me, the real sweetness of archaeology exists within the mundane. The mundane is what reminds of our humanity, and reminds us to practice humility in the presence of the extraordinary. That sweetness, that necessary reminder, exists in the preserved loaves of bread buried deep beneath the ashes of Pompeii. It exists in small bone game pieces found around the world. It exists in the coffee cup my sister made for me that I drink from each sunrise. Connecting to our shared past via the physicalities that tie us together is one of the most wonderful parts of my job, and a sentiment I often take inspiration from. That’s where my simple poem, “A Bowl is a Bowl,” spawned from.

Archaeology.

Study of the dead.

Of material culture.

The teenagers scoffed at the glass,

Old rocks and broken ceramics,

A metal spoon.

Many adults scoffed too.

But that’s what they get wrong.

Time claims bowls, spoons,

Jewels, and bones.

But not souls.

Every glass shard and teacup,

To the last bead and button,

Tells us their story.

Tells us our story.

Kate O’Sullivan is a DMV based author who spends her time attempting to teach middle school students history and literature, while her summers are spent in the hot sun as an archaeologist. She enjoys experimenting with a variety of genres, and has found success publishing literary fiction with Flash Fiction Magazine, sci-fi with NUNUM, as well as fantasy and poetry elsewhere.

The Bay to Ocean Review is a literary magazine published annually by the Eastern Shore Writers Association (ESWA). Founded in 1985, ESWA, a nonprofit, all-volunteer organization, is dedicated to supporting writers across the Delmarva Peninsula and beyond. For more information on what we offer, please visit www.easternshorewriters.org. For more information on submitting to or ordering copies of the Bay to Ocean Journal, please contact Editor in Chief Emily Rich at emilyjuanita.rich@verizon.net