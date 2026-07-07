As Easton’s Plein Air Festival draws thousands of art lovers to town, Talbot Thrive is once again using the occasion to shine a light on its own mission. Art in Motion, on display July 10 through July 19 at Talbot Thrive’s headquarters at 17 East Dover Street, was created not only as an art exhibition but as a way to introduce more people to the nonprofit’s work promoting safe and healthy outdoor mobility throughout Talbot County.

Now in its second year, the exhibition invited artists to interpret the idea of movement in whatever way inspired them. The result is a diverse collection of paintings, photography, sculpture, and mixed media exploring motion through people, landscapes, bicycles, and abstract forms. The free opening reception will be held Friday, July 10, from 5 to 8 p.m., and includes a silent auction of a hand-painted bicycle, with proceeds benefiting Talbot Thrive. This year’s exhibition was judged by Carla Massoni, owner of MassoniArt in Chestertown, and Ainsley Schoefer of the Academy Art Museum’s Prager Family Center for the Arts.

Recently, the Spy spoke with Talbot Thrive board member Deidra Lyngard about the origins of Art in Motion, how the exhibition reflects the organization’s broader mission of creating safer streets and trails for everyone who walks, rides, runs, or rolls, and why art has become an unexpected but effective way to bring the community into that conversation.

This video is approximately two minutes in length. Parabola by Nancy K. Fishel. For more information about Talbot Thrive, please go here.