The results of the recent blue wave in the 2026 midterm elections included a majority of Maryland voters approving Question 3. Question 3 was a strategy by Maryland Democrats to help offset Republican gerrymandering efforts led by President Trump to maintain or expand Republican majorities in the U.S. House of Representatives.

While that Republican effort was a spectacular failure, it triggered an aggressive Democratic counteroffensive in other states, including Maryland.

Last August, in a 2-day special legislative session, majorities in the Maryland General Assembly approved placing Question 3 on the statewide November midterm election ballot.

The intent of Question 3 was simple. It would eliminate using criteria in the constitution to be followed when the General Assembly and the Governor redrew the boundaries of Maryland’s eight Congressional Districts with one exception.

The exception is each congressional district must have roughly equal numbers of residents. No consideration is needed or required to be given to contiguity, compactness, municipal boundaries, and natural features, e.g., the Chesapeake Bay.

The answer on Question 3 by a majority of voters who voted in the 2026 mid-term elections was yes.

Conventional wisdom is that going forward, the General Assembly will move quickly to redraw congressional boundaries, perhaps as soon as the 2027 ninety-day session. Conventional wisdom is also that the current Congressional District 1 boundaries will be redrawn in such a way that it will not include all of the Eastern Shore Counties as it does currently. As often happens in the ever-changing political arena, conventional wisdom may be wrong.

Currently, there is no consensus in Annapolis on next steps.

Governor Moore has consistently and aggressively pushed for more gerrymandering ever since he launched his Governor’s Redistricting Advisory Commission (GRAC) more than a year ago.

When Moore launched GRAC, he announced that his commitment was to explore every avenue possible to make sure Maryland has fair and representative congressional district maps.

The Washington Post Editorial Board immediately took issue with Moore’s announcement. They wrote: “This is brass-knuckle politics, a flex of raw power, but Moore is trying to pretend he’s being principled. Make no mistake, what the governor really wants to do is disenfranchise his Republican constituents, especially in the conservative Eastern Shore and western Panhandle. Moore capitulated to escalating pressure from his left because he wants to be president.”

When some polling predicted a majority of voters would vote no on Question 3, Moore doubled down. The Washington Post has reported his gubernatorial reelection committee donated $750,000 for television advertising for a Vote YES on Question 3 campaign. Conspicuous by their absence in the Vote YES on Question 3 campaign messages set forth previously by Governor Moor.: The campaign’s messages did not focus on fairness or representative maps. Instead, the message were that President Trump and MAGA Republicans continue to gut the voting rights act and target black representation in Maryland. Putting the power in the hands of the Voting YES on Question 3 is the best opportunity we have to push back against Trump.

Desite their long-time opposition to President Trump and his policies, Maryland’s Democratic legislative leaders are not currently embracing Moore’s sense of urgency on more gerrymandering in Maryland.

In a recent interview with WYPR Radio, Maryland House Majority Leader David Moon was asked about next steps after voter approval of Question 3. His answer was, “It depends.” Moon also said that the legislature will be keeping an eye on whether Maryland should respond to potential Republican gerrymanders in the next two years. He said an 8-0 Democratic-leaning map is not his caucus’s priority. He said, “I mean, truth be told, it’s the day after the election, and top of my mind for the January legislation is not redistricting. We actually have to get immediately towards working with our federal partners to restore healthcare subsidies and food stamp benefits and other key affordability issues. What the Question 3 vote allows us to do is to monitor – continue to monitor – what’s going on in the other states come the January [legislative] session with respect to elections.” Moon said. “Hopefully, Congress does its job and is able to ban mid-decade redistricting and partisan gerrymandering with these new majorities. I don’t know if President Trump will accept that outcome, but let’s cross that bridge when we get there.”

In a written statement provided by WYPR Maryland Senate President, Ferguson wrote, “I’m pleased that Question 3’s passage gives Maryland clear legal standards for redistricting. I’ll be discussing any next steps with my Senate colleagues and other state leaders. We will certainly take into account the results of how mid-cycle redistricting efforts played out across the country and any further actions other states may pursue. Regardless, lowering costs, growing our economy, and protecting programs Marylanders rely on will remain our top priorities.”

Some will say move forward with more gerrymandering, as a majority of Maryland voters in one election have already voted to accept it when they voted YES on Question 3.

The Question 3 referendum results should not be viewed as support for more gerrymandering in. Question 3 was a referendum on Donald Trump and his policies. Nothing more, nothing less.

There is a better way to eliminate g gerrymandering for congressional district boundaries in Maryland and beyond. That way is approval of national legislation charging governors to recruit a group of Republican, Democratic, and Unaffiliated citizen volunteers to develop congressional district boundary recommendations for YES and NO votes by voters in statewide elections.

David Reel is a public affairs and public relations consultant. He lives in Easton.