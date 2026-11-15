Until recently, James Island was but a submerged sand bar at the intersection of the Little Choptank River and the Bay in Dorchester County. The Corps of Engineers and the Maryland Port Authority are now working on an enormous restoration project that will result in a 2,072-acre island, larger than its 17th-century size (1,350 acres), and, upon completion, Poplar Island. Dredge spoils from the Baltimore ship channel will begin arriving at James in 2030 and continue through 2067. The estimated cost of the project is between $3.8 and $4.4 billion- 65% of these funds will be Federal; 35% from Maryland.

The project will help ensure that the Baltimore ship channel remains navigable by deep-draft ships and provide a refuge for wildlife.

After viewing Agent 86’s video on the restoration of Barren Island, a viewer asked if 86 could do a flyover of the James Island Corps of Engineers project and report back. 86 did so and attached a nearby video. It runs 1:45.