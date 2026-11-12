Agent 86 was dispatched to St. Michaels last Saturday to capture by air the essence of Oysterfest 2026, at the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum. He found a record crowd in attendance and 7 historic Bay Buy Boats in the harbor to witness the christening of the Winnie Estelle following three years of refurbishment. As 86 was photographing the activities at CBMM, however, he was taken by the beauty of the Fall colors in and around St. Michaels. His video memorializing all this is linked nearby.

This video is approximately three minutes in length. Agent 86 noted at the end of this report that the title should read Oysterfest 2026. They regret the error.