Happy Mystery Monday! Can you guess what is pictured in photo #1?

The answer to last week’s mystery is the long-legged fly, Condylostylus patibulatus, pictured in photo #2.

The long-legged fly, Condylostylus patibulatus, is a tiny, metallic predator in the family Dolichopodidae. Most long-legged flies measure only 1–9 millimeters long, with slender bodies, long legs, and shimmering green, blue, or bronze coloration. They are often found in woodlands and meadows near streams, swamps, and other damp habitats.

These flies are beneficial daytime hunters, perching on broad, sunlit leaves before darting after even smaller insects. They feed on garden pests such as aphids, mites, gnats, and other tiny insects, making them helpful visitors in gardens and farms. Adults may also visit flowers for nectar when they need a carbohydrate boost.

Condylostylus flies are known for astonishing reflexes, with some measured responding to sudden movement in less than 5 milliseconds, far faster than a human blink. This split-second reaction helps them spring away from predators, camera flashes, or swatting hands before the threat fully arrives. They are completely harmless to people, pets, and plants. During courtship, males often perform elaborate displays, including waving their front legs to attract females. Because adults are sensitive to cold, they are usually seen from after the last Spring frost until the first frost of Fall.

Mystery Monday is sponsored by the Spy Newspapers and Adkins Arboretum.