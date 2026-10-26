Happy Mystery Monday! Can you guess what is pictured in photo #1?

The answer to last week’s mystery is American copper butterfly, Lycaena phlaeas, pictured in photo #2.

The American copper butterfly, Lycaena phlaeas, is a small member of the gossamer-winged butterfly family, Lycaenidae. “Gossamer-winged” refers to the thin, delicate quality of the wings, which can appear almost gauzy in the light. With a wingspan of only about 0.4–1.2″, American coppers are tiny butterflies, but they make up for their size with speed and attitude.

Their flight is fast, erratic, and usually low to the ground, often only a foot or two above the vegetation. Males are strongly territorial and will aggressively patrol sunny patches, chasing away other butterflies and insects much larger than themselves. Adults are frequently seen nectaring on goldenrods, asters, yarrow, butterfly weed, clover, dandelions, and other flowers in open fields, roadsides, disturbed areas, dunes, and weedy clearings.

Females lay pale green eggs on host plants such as sheep sorrel and curled dock. Young caterpillars feed from the underside of the leaves, sometimes leaving the upper surface intact and creating small translucent “windows.” There are also interesting associations with ants: although the caterpillars are not known to live inside ant nests, the pupae may sometimes be carried into them.

The American copper is widespread across much of North America, though it may not originally have been native to the eastern United States. One possibility is that it arrived from Europe with early settlers, perhaps in shipments of hay containing its host plants. Despite that history, it is not considered an agricultural pest or a threat to native ecosystems. Adults live only about two weeks, making their brief flashes of copper-orange color and feisty little territorial battles an especially fleeting part of the summer landscape.

Mystery Monday is sponsored by the Spy Newspapers and Adkins Arboretum.