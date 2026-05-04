Happy Mystery Monday! Can you guess what is pictured in photo #1?

The answer to last week’s mystery is the bellwort, Uvularia species, pictured in photo #2.

The bellwort, Uvularia species, also known as merrybells, is a delicate Spring wildflower native exclusively to North America. Found in moist to dry hardwood forests along the eastern part of the continent, these herbaceous perennials emerge early in the season, often blooming from late March through early May before the forest canopy fills in.

Bellworts are Spring ephemerals, rising quickly from underground rhizomes and taking advantage of the brief window of sunlight that reaches the forest floor. Their soft yellow, nodding, bell-shaped flowers hang beneath gently arching stems, while the leaves often appear slightly drooped at bloom time. Some species, like sessile-leaved bellwort, are widespread, while others—such as perfoliate bellwort—are becoming increasingly rare in parts of their native range due to habitat loss, invasive species, and deer browsing.

These early blooms are an important source of nectar and pollen for native bees, including bumblebees, mason bees, and mining bees. The genus name Uvularia refers to the dangling shape of the flowers, reminiscent of the uvula in the human throat, while its species name, perfoliate, refers to the fact that they appear to have stems that pierce directly through the leaves. Though modest in appearance, bellwort plays a vital role in the early Spring forest ecosystem, quietly supporting pollinators at a time when few other flowers are available.

Mystery Monday is sponsored by the Spy Newspapers and Adkins Arboretum.