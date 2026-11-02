Happy Mystery Monday! Can you guess what is pictured in photo #1?

The answer to last week’s mystery is Carolina mantis, Stagmomantis carolina, pictured in photo #2.

The Carolina mantis, Stagmomantis carolina, is a native praying mantis found along the eastern United States and the only praying mantis native to Maryland. Growing two to three inches long, it is usually a mottled gray, brown, or pale green, colors that allow it to disappear remarkably well against bark, leaves, and stems. Females are generally larger than males and have wings that do not reach the end of their abdomens, while males are smaller, more slender, and have longer wings.

Praying mantises are ambush predators. They often remain motionless on flowers, shrubs, and other vegetation with their powerful forelegs folded beneath them in the familiar “praying” position. Their flexible necks allow the head to rotate nearly 180 degrees while scanning for movement. When an insect wanders within reach, those raptorial legs snap forward, and rows of spines help hold the prey firmly in place. While mantises eat many insects considered garden pests, they are generalist predators and are not particularly choosy. Bees, butterflies, other beneficial insects, and even other mantises can all become meals if they venture within striking distance.

Carolina mantises grow through a series of molts during summer and can gradually adjust their coloration as they develop. By late summer and fall they reach adulthood, mate, and females deposit their eggs on twigs and other surfaces inside a hardened, foam-like case called an ootheca. The eggs remain protected there through winter before hatching the following spring.

Mystery Monday is sponsored by the Spy Newspapers and Adkins Arboretum.

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