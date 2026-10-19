Happy Mystery Monday! Can you guess what is pictured in photo #1?

The answer to last week’s mystery is hemp dogbane, Apocynum cannabinum, pictured in photo #2.

The hemp dogbane, Apocynum cannabinum, is a native perennial found throughout North America and a close relative of milkweed in the Apocynaceae family. In spring, the two plants can look remarkably similar. Both spread by creeping roots, have opposite leaves, and produce a milky sap, making them easy to confuse before flowering.

There are a few clues that help tell them apart. Young milkweed leaves usually have fine hairs, while hemp dogbane leaves are nearly hairless. Milkweed generally has thicker green stems, while dogbane stems tend to be thinner, often reddish or purple, and frequently branch toward the top. After flowering, the difference becomes much more obvious: dogbane produces pairs of long, slender seed pods rather than the thicker pods familiar on milkweed.

Dogbane’s small greenish-white flowers are visited by butterflies, moths, and other pollinating insects but, despite its resemblance and relationship to milkweed, monarch and queen butterfly caterpillars will not feed on its leaves.

As the pods mature they attract other visitors, including the large milkweed bug, Oncopeltus fasciatus, as seen in this image. These orange-and-black seed bugs feed on both milkweeds and dogbanes, using their piercing mouthparts to draw nutrients from the plant. By fall, the slender seed pods split open and release numerous seeds tipped with silky white hairs that catch the wind and carry them away, making hemp dogbane much easier to recognize than it was in spring.

Mystery Monday is sponsored by the Spy Newspapers and Adkins Arboretum.