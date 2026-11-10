Happy Mystery Day! Can you guess what is pictured in photo #1?
The answer to last week’s mystery is northern spicebush, Lindera
benzoin, pictured in photo #2.
The northern spicebush, Lindera benzoin, also known as wild allspice,
is a native deciduous shrub in the laurel family, Lauraceae. Found
throughout the central and eastern United States, it grows naturally
in bottomlands, ravines, swamps, streambanks, and woodland
understories. Typically reaching 6–12’ tall and wide, spicebush is
known for its glossy leaves and distinctive citrusy fragrance when the
foliage is crushed.
In early spring, before the leaves fully emerge, the branches are
covered with clusters of tiny yellow flowers. Where spicebush is
abundant, these blooms can give lowland woods a subtle yellow haze and
provide an important early source of nectar for pollinators. Spicebush
is dioecious, meaning male and female flowers grow on separate plants,
so both are needed for female shrubs to produce their glossy, bright
red berries.
By fall, the leaves turn a rich buttery yellow while female plants
produce lipid-rich fruits that are especially valuable to migrating
songbirds such as wood thrushes. The foliage also serves as a larval
host for the spicebush swallowtail and eastern tiger swallowtail
butterflies. Adaptable, low-maintenance, and generally pest-free,
spicebush thrives from partial to full shade, though a little more sun
encourages denser growth and heavier fruiting. Its aromatic fruits can
even be dried and ground as an allspice substitute, adding one more
useful twist to this wildlife-friendly native shrub.
Mystery Day is sponsored by the Spy Newspapers and Adkins Arboretum.
#adkinsarboretum #mysterymonday #carolinecountymd