Happy Mystery Day! Can you guess what is pictured in photo #1?



The answer to last week’s mystery is northern spicebush, Lindera

benzoin, pictured in photo #2.





The northern spicebush, Lindera benzoin, also known as wild allspice,

is a native deciduous shrub in the laurel family, Lauraceae. Found

throughout the central and eastern United States, it grows naturally

in bottomlands, ravines, swamps, streambanks, and woodland

understories. Typically reaching 6–12’ tall and wide, spicebush is

known for its glossy leaves and distinctive citrusy fragrance when the

foliage is crushed.



In early spring, before the leaves fully emerge, the branches are

covered with clusters of tiny yellow flowers. Where spicebush is

abundant, these blooms can give lowland woods a subtle yellow haze and

provide an important early source of nectar for pollinators. Spicebush

is dioecious, meaning male and female flowers grow on separate plants,

so both are needed for female shrubs to produce their glossy, bright

red berries.



By fall, the leaves turn a rich buttery yellow while female plants

produce lipid-rich fruits that are especially valuable to migrating

songbirds such as wood thrushes. The foliage also serves as a larval

host for the spicebush swallowtail and eastern tiger swallowtail

butterflies. Adaptable, low-maintenance, and generally pest-free,

spicebush thrives from partial to full shade, though a little more sun

encourages denser growth and heavier fruiting. Its aromatic fruits can

even be dried and ground as an allspice substitute, adding one more

useful twist to this wildlife-friendly native shrub.



Mystery Day is sponsored by the Spy Newspapers and Adkins Arboretum.



#adkinsarboretum #mysterymonday #carolinecountymd