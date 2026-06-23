A Winning Team at MPT
20 Capital Emmy Awards Received
For those who saw the MPT films as part of the recent three night series sponsored by the Avalon Foundation and Spy Community Media, there is little doubt about the talented team at Maryland Public Television (MPT) when it comes to producing remarkable films telling important stories.
Well, it turns out the their work is being noticed and rewarded!
MPT received 20 Capital Emmy® Awards from the National Capital Chesapeake Bay Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences during ceremonies held on Saturday in Rockville.
For the third year in a row, MPT’s haul represents the most Emmys earned in a single competition in its recorded history. The statewide public TV network earned 15 statuettes in 2024 and 18 in 2025, each a record-setting high at the time.
Among the evening’s highlights were multiple awards forOutdoors Maryland(eight),Maryland Farm & Harvest(four), andArtworks(three).
Including this year’s 68th annual competition, MPT has earned 249 regional Emmys out of 578 total nominations. It has also earned the Board of Governors Award (the chapter’s highest honor), Community Service and Overall Excellence awards, and four national Emmy Awards.
After garnering 44 nominations, MPT earned Capital Emmy Awards in the following categories:
INFORMATIONAL/INSTRUCTIONAL – SHORT FORM CONTENT
Maryland Farm & Harvest: OlaLekan
Richard Royle, Producer
INFORMATIONAL/INSTRUCTIONAL – LONG FORM CONTENT
Artworks: The Art of Architecture Part I – Conception
Trae Mitchell, Producer
T.L. Benton, Producer
CHESAPEAKE HERITAGE – SHORT FORM CONTENT
Outdoors Maryland: Breaking the Ice
Stefanie Robey, Producer
MD250 Commission: How do you say Semiquincentennial?
Jason Cohen, Producer
Shannon Turner, Director
CHESAPEAKE HERITAGE – LONG FORM CONTENT
Patrick Keegan, Executive Producer
Sarah Sampson, Producer
ARTS/ENTERTAINMENT – LONG FORM CONTENT
T.L. Benton, Producer
Rikki Hughes, Producer
Wendel Patrick, Host
Artworks: The Art of Sacred Spaces
T.L. Benton, Producer
Trae Mitchell, Producer
BUSINESS/CONSUMER – SHORT FORM CONTENT
Maryland Farm & Harvest: Brandywine Cow Cuddling
Jay McDonald, Producer
DIVERSITY/EQUITY/INCLUSION – LONG FORM CONTENT
6 Days of Determination: The Story of the 1990 Morgan State Student Protest
Travis Mitchell, Producer
T.L. Benton, Producer
Trae Mitchell, Producer
Mike Adeyeye, Cinematographer
EDUCATION/SCHOOLS – LONG FORM CONTENT
Outdoors Maryland: Racing Leviathan
Stefanie Robey, Producer
Nick Caloyianis, Field Producer
ENVIRONMENT/SCIENCE – SHORT FORM CONTENT
Outdoors Maryland: An Island Becoming
Stefanie Robey, Producer
Sarah Sampson, Producer
Outdoors Maryland: For the Birds
Sam Mallon, Producer
Stefanie Robey, Series Producer
Maryland Farm & Harvest: Saving the Bay – A Billion Oysters at a Time
Richard Royle, Producer
ENVIRONMENT/SCIENCE – LONG FORM CONTENT
Outdoors Maryland: A Fragile Inheritance
Stefanie Robey, Producer
LIFESTYLE – SHORT FORM CONTENT
Outdoors Maryland: Darkness Illuminated
Andrew Paterson, Producer
TECHNOLOGY
Maryland Farm & Harvest: 1 Million Wasp Eggs – Using Drone Tech to Combat Pests
Luke Fisher, Producer
Outdoors Maryland: The Listening Post
Andrew Paterson, Producer
AUDIO RECORDING, MIXING, AND DESIGN
Jillian Kuchman, Audio Producer
David Wainwright, Audio Producer
Nicole Phillips-Naylor, Audio Producer
DIRECTOR – PROGRAM
Key Bridge Disaster: Reflect, Recover, Rebuild
Sandy Petrykowski, Director
WRITER – LONG FORM CONTENT
Outdoors Maryland: A Fragile Inheritance
Stefanie Robey, Writer
Two MPT broadcast partners also took home Emmy Awards during Saturday’s ceremony. The Emmy-winning MPT acquisitions are:
DOCUMENTARY – CULTURAL/TOPICAL
Upstream, Downriver: Uniting for Water Justice – Blue Bear Films
Margaret Stogner, Director
DOCUMENTARY – HISTORICAL
Liberty of Conscience: The Founding of Maryland – Rubicon Productions Inc
W. Drew Perkins, Director
Jay Griswold, Producer
Mark Letzer, Producer
Ted Tuel, Videographer
Roya Alidjani, Producer
Congratulations to everyone whose contributions helped MPT achieve another record-setting number of Emmy Awards wins this year!
And, special congratulations from the Spy to Patrick Keegan and Sarah Sampson who joined us on two of our three film nights at the Avalon for their Emmy wins!