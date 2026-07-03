Oxford and Cambridge both have real problems. Oxford can’t get short-term rental owners to bother with licensing. Cambridge has a genuine, decades-old blight problem in its housing stock. Nobody disputes either fact. What’s harder to swallow is the scale of the machinery each town is now building — machinery that, on close reading, sweeps up far more ordinary homeowners than bad actors.

Oxford: A Compliance Problem, Not A Crisis

By Commissioner Dave Donovan’s own count, Oxford has somewhere between 35 and 44 short-term rentals in town, and only five of them are licensed. That’s a real compliance gap, and Donovan deserves credit for doing the legwork to find it — he spent hours combing listing sites because the town had no other way to know who was operating.

His diagnosis was mostly generous: people simply forgot to renew, or never registered in the first place, not that they were running some kind of illicit hotel operation.

So what’s the fix under consideration? Not just a reminder postcard or a modest late fee. Oxford’s ordinance already bars a non-compliant registered agent from serving as an Oxford STR agent for three years, and bars the property itself from being used as an STR for three years — a restriction that runs with the land regardless of who owns it.

The amendment now on the table would extend that exile to the agent’s entire brokerage and every other agent who happens to work there, for three years. In a town the size of Oxford, with a handful of local real estate offices, that means an entire brokerage’s income and reputation could be at risk because one agent, for one client, on one listing, didn’t get around to the paperwork.

That’s not proportionality. That’s collective punishment for an administrative lapse, in a market of well under four dozen rental properties, enforced with a piece of software (Granicus) that already costs the town over two thousand dollars a year to do most of the detection work automatically.

There’s also a wrinkle here that ought to concern anyone buying property in Oxford: because the three-year ban attaches to the property itself, not just the offending owner or agent, a buyer can inherit someone else’s penalty without ever knowing it. The town does not appear to record the restriction in the land records, and at least one new owner is reportedly contesting a ban imposed on a property purchased in good faith.

Buyers, title companies, and Realtors working in Oxford should be asking the town directly whether a property carries an active STR restriction before closing — because right now, nothing in the public record will tell them.

Cambridge: Purportedly Solving Blight By Registering Everybody

Cambridge’s vacant-structure ordinance grew out of a genuinely serious situation. City staff reports point to roughly 900 vacant residential units — about 14 percent of the housing stock — and note that of more than 3,200 rental units, at least 1,000 were unregistered under rules that have existed since 2011.

Add persistent complaints about neglected, code-violating properties that owners refuse to even let inspectors inside, and it’s easy to see why the council felt it needed a bigger stick.

But the ordinance that emerged doesn’t just target derelict rowhouses. As the Mid-Shore Board of Realtors has pointed out, its language is broad enough to potentially catch: seasonal and vacation homes, houses listed for sale after an owner has moved out, rental units sitting empty between tenants, inherited or estate properties tied up in probate, homes mid-renovation, newly purchased homes awaiting move-in, and houses left temporarily empty because the owner is deployed, hospitalized, or working out of town.

City officials have argued, not unreasonably, that simply exempting “vacation homes” or “homes listed for sale” by name invites abuse — owners of genuinely blighted properties could just claim second-home status to dodge inspection. That’s a fair concern.

But the answer the council landed on was to make almost every category of temporary or intermittent vacancy register and prove its innocence, with fines starting at $500 a day and climbing to $1,000 a day for continued violations — the same penalty structure aimed at genuinely abandoned, code-violating structures. The ordinance also mandates annual interior inspections, without cause, for homes that are otherwise perfectly well-maintained, a provision that raises its own Fourth Amendment concerns. A grieving family sorting out a deceased parent’s estate and a landlord who has walked away from a collapsing rowhouse for five years are, under this ordinance, running the same procedural gauntlet.

Why Swing This Hard, Right Now?

Here’s the part that’s hard to ignore: these ordinances are landing at a moment when local governments across the Shore, the state, and the country are grappling with genuinely urgent housing and fiscal pressures — insurance costs pricing people out of coastal homes, property tax bills climbing, a real shortage of workforce housing, storm-related flooding risk reshaping whole neighborhoods.

Against that backdrop, building an elaborate new registry-and-fine bureaucracy to catch a landlord who forgot to re-license an Airbnb, or a widow whose house sits empty for six months while an estate clears probate, looks like municipal government solving the problem that’s easiest to define rather than the one that’s hardest and most important.

Both towns already had enforcement tools.

Cambridge already had a rental registration ordinance and code enforcement authority; the 2023 housing work session that led to this ordinance acknowledged as much, and even a local neighborhood association noted the city already possessed “sufficient municipal powers within Code Enforcement and Land Bank” to go after truly blighted properties without a new bureaucratic layer. Oxford already had a three-year penalty and hefty fines on the books for the offending agent, the owner, and the property itself — a real deterrent — before anyone proposed reaching sideways into brokerages that did nothing wrong.

Oxford residents should also know that the town has no obligation to warn a property owner before imposing the $1,000-a-month unlicensed-rental fine — it can be assessed the very first time the town notices an unlicensed listing, with no advance notice required.

There’s also a cautionary tale close by. Ocean City tried to tighten short-term rental rules with escalating minimum-stay requirements in 2025. Homeowners didn’t just grumble in a Facebook group — they petitioned, forced a special election, and voters overturned the ordinance outright, 834 to 800. When regulation outruns the actual size of the problem, the public tends to notice, and the backlash can cost officials more political capital than the original problem ever did.

A Lighter Touch That Still Solves The Problem

None of this means Oxford and Cambridge should do nothing. It means the response should be sized to the offense.

• Keep the individual penalty, drop the collective one. Oxford’s existing three-year ban on a non-compliant registered agent already gives commissioners real leverage. There’s no evidence an entire brokerage needs to share that punishment for one agent’s mistake.

• Lead with notice, not exile. A tiered system — warning, short fine, escalating penalty only on repeat, willful violations — gets the same compliance result Donovan wants without threatening a firm’s whole livelihood over a missed renewal.

• Narrow “vacant” to mean vacant. Cambridge can protect against gaming the system without net-casting every probate estate and deployed service members house. A workable standard already exists in the 2023 staff proposal: define vacancy by objective conditions — no utility service, structural damage, long-term uninhabitability — rather than by a homeowner’s travel schedule.

• Build in automatic exemptions, not case-by-case discretion, for active listings, active permits/renovations, and documented temporary absences (military orders, medical leave, work relocation), so ordinary residents aren’t forced to petition the government to prove their house isn’t a blight risk.

• Offer carrots alongside sticks. A short property-tax abatement for owners who bring a genuinely blighted property back into use, as neighborhood advocates in Cambridge have suggested, will likely do more to fix eyesore properties than an escalating fine schedule aimed just as much at people already trying to sell or renovate.

• Sunset and review. Both ordinances should include a built-in review after 12–18 months, using the registration data actually collected, to confirm the rule is catching bad actors and not just generating paperwork from good ones.

Oxford and Cambridge are right that unlicensed rentals and neglected houses are problems worth solving. But a policy built to catch a handful of scofflaws shouldn’t be engineered so broadly that it treats every seasonal homeowner, grieving heir, and deployed servicemember as a suspect.

There’s a difference between swatting a mosquito and swinging a sledgehammer at the whole porch. Right now, both towns are reaching for the sledgehammers.

Keith Watts is a lawyer and serves on the Talbot County Short-Term Rental Review Board (STRRB), previously serving as Chair. His views are his own and do not represent those of the STRRB or any other organization.