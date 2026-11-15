There was much to see at this year’s Waterfowl Festival, but one spy discovered that what was a wine tasting pop-up location last year during the Waterfowl weekend has become a full fledged and beautiful new wine and spirits retail establishment.

The look from the outside suggests the elegance on the inside. And, something that should delight shoppers is the wide range of wines from very approachable to some of the highest of the high end. In other words, there is something for every taste.

Wine adorns both spacious walls in the front of the store

As you enter, you are met with two walls filled with wine and spirits. The feeling is warm and a bit overwhelming. However, one has wonderful selections to choose from throughout the store.

The finest of wines and a tasting table are found further back

Near the back of the store one enters a temperature controlled room with the finest of wines. Truly something to behold as you gaze over the best from around the world.

As one leaves, it’s hard not to wonder just what General Order 99, placed above the entrance, means. Here one learns there is a bit of whimsy in play going back to an order issued in 1914 prohibiting “alcoholic liquors on board any naval vessel.” With everything else offered, a bit of Naval history has been added.