The morning-shift nurse wrote her name and the date on the dry-erase board in my husband’s room at Johns Hopkins almost a year ago.

I remember pausing when I saw it: the nurse’s name was Yvonne, the date, August 25. At first, it felt like nothing more than a coincidence.

My mother’s name was Yvonne and August 25, 2025 would have been her ninety-ninth birthday.

Years earlier, as my mother lay dying, I had quietly asked her to leave me signs that she was still with me. Since then, I have felt her presence in small, ordinary ways. A favorite Chopin prelude. A cardinal appearing unexpectedly. A feather on the ground. A butterfly lingering too long in my path. I don’t know if I truly believe in signs, but I know what I feel when I see them: a sense of her, gentle and unmistakable.

So when I saw the nurse’s name and the date together on that board, Yvonne, August 25, it struck a chord. It felt less like coincidence and more like a personal note from her.

My husband was taken for a procedure almost immediately after the nurse arrived, so there wasn’t time to talk about it, or even fully process what I was feeling.

I went down to the koi pond to have breakfast and write in my journal. I keep two journals, one for my daily thoughts, and one devoted entirely to Matt, filled with notes from his long series of hospital stays.

I had only just settled in when my phone rang. One of Matt’s doctors was calling. A liver had become available for Matt. The doctor asked me to meet him in Matt’s room so he could explain the next steps.

I hung up and sat there for a moment, trying to absorb the words.

Yvonne. August 25. My mother’s birthday. A name. A date. A life-changing call.

Years ago, I had asked my mother to send me signs that she was still with me. I had never expected anything clear or certain, only something, maybe a memory that I might recognize in my own way.

As the day progressed, it felt as if everything had aligned into something I couldn’t ignore. Not proof, not certainty, but a thread of connection I could feel running through it all.

And as I stood up to walk back to Matt’s room, I carried with me an unexpected sense of calm, as if my mother was somehow already there, walking beside me.

Kate Emery General is a retired chef/restaurant owner who was born and raised in Casper, Wyoming. Kate loves her grandchildren, knitting, and watercolor painting. Kate and her husband, Matt are longtime residents of Cambridge’s West End where they enjoy swimming and bicycling.