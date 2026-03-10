It was a privilege and a great deal of fun to be in Easton’s Avalon Theater for a conversation with author Tom Collamore who, with his co-author Jean Becker, is traveling to the Presidential Libraries and other locations to discuss their new book about the fascinating and moving backstories of presidential, vice presidential and First Lady advance in their new book, Don’t Tell the President.

Admittedly, we went on past one hour, but that’s because one story prompted another. And, the stories cover decades on a bipartisan basis. Happily, this Spy Night in the Avalon’s Stoltz Listening Room was filled with people who did not leave.

I hope you enjoy the conversation. Click HERE or on the image above to go to the video. (And, boost the sound as needed.)

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