Often I will read an enticing review of a concert that is no longer an opportunity. In the vernacular: “One and Done.” The artist has performed and is off to the next tour date. So stay with me as I take you back briefly and then forward.

The year was 2010. Anyway, the beginning date is not all that important. The beginning was the first year of The Monty Alexander Jazz Festival.

Dominick Farinacci

For ten years I had the privilege of working with Monty on the lineup for each year’s Festival. Ticket sales grew incrementally and then took off. In our tenth year, we had more attendees from beyond the bridges than from our immediate communities.

Early in the Festival’s evolution, I was talking to a friend who told me he didn’t like Jazz. I asked him if he enjoyed Louis Armstrong, “yes”, he said. I replied: “Well then you like Jazz.”

Early in our work together Monty and I reached an agreement, we would not stage what Monty called “cats playing for cats”. And we didn’t. Yes we brought originalists, but they had to carry a tune; too much jazz had turned abstract.

Legends were saluted, but variations on their compositions were expected. My friend, international trumpet star Dominick Farinacci, likes to quote the estimable Clark Terry, who in characterizing jazz reflected: “emulation, impression and improvisation”.

One original that was damnably difficult to emulate was Louis Armstrong. Not just Armstrong, but as well his engaging and propulsive style. Coming up next in the Jazz Series at the Oxford Community Center (OCC) are two artists that are up to that challenge.

First, Dominick Farinacci, who plays the trumpet and whose virtuosity first arrived in Easton in the early days of the Monty Alexander Jazz Festival. Monty was eager to give Dominick and Aaron Diehl, a young pianist, the stage just ahead of his concert. Last year they reprised their 2010 concert. It was a smash hit.

Fast forward to 2026. Dominick will be joined by Mathis Picard on the piano. Interestingly, they first met at the Dnipro Jazz Festival in Ukraine. Mathis is one of the world’s most celebrated stride pianists, although he has mastered a number of styles.

Dominick and Mathis will be together on December 4th on The Stage at OCC. Even if jazz is not your default choice, but you like Louis Armstrong, I look forward to seeing you. The concert begins at 7:30. You do not want to miss!

For further information and to buy tickets, click here:

Al Sikes is the former Chair of the Federal Communications Commission under George H.W. Bush. Al writes on themes from his book, Culture Leads Leaders Follow published by Koehler Books.