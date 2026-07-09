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From and Fuller: Maine's Platner Exit and Political Impact of an Unpopular Israel in 2026
Al and Craig talk about the Platner Exit and Political Impact of an Unpopular Israel
10 hrs ago
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Al From
,
Craig Fuller
, and
The Spy Network
Plein Air Easton, Gallery by Gallery
By Steve Parks
Jul 8
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The Spy Network
1
Opinion: Demolition or Restoration: Saving a Historic Treasure
By Al Sikes
Jul 8
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The Spy Network
3
1
Art in Motion Comes to Easton: A Spy Chat with Deidra Lyngard
A special art show by Talbot Thrive
Jul 7
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Easton Council Highlights - July 6th
Delays Comprehensive Plan as Members Demand Stronger Growth Controls
Jul 7
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Bay to Ocean Journal: Bloodlines by Robin Gabbert
Author’s Note: My poetic philosophy is to try to express an emotion or describe an image or idea in a ‘few well chosen words’ that capture their…
Jul 6
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Looking at the Masters: Fredrick Childe Hassam
by Beverly Hall Smith
Jul 6
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Powerless by Angela Rieck
I am an early riser; I mean an early riser.
Jul 6
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The Spy Network
1
Adkins Arboretum Mystery Monday: Guess the Photo
Happy Mystery Monday!
Jul 6
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Navigating Uncertainty by Kate Emery General
I’ve noticed that I’ve been in a holding pattern for almost a year.
Jul 6
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Plein Air Hall of Fame 2026: Suzan Brice
by Val Cavalheri
Jul 6
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The Spy Network
1
Thoughts on Repealing the 17th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution
by David Reel
Jul 6
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The Spy Network
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