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From and Fuller: Maine's Platner Exit and Political Impact of an Unpopular Israel in 2026
Al and Craig talk about the Platner Exit and Political Impact of an Unpopular Israel
  Al FromCraig Fuller, and The Spy Network
Plein Air Easton, Gallery by Gallery
By Steve Parks
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Opinion: Demolition or Restoration: Saving a Historic Treasure
By Al Sikes
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Art in Motion Comes to Easton: A Spy Chat with Deidra Lyngard
A special art show by Talbot Thrive
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Easton Council Highlights - July 6th
Delays Comprehensive Plan as Members Demand Stronger Growth Controls
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Bay to Ocean Journal: Bloodlines by Robin Gabbert
Author’s Note: My poetic philosophy is to try to express an emotion or describe an image or idea in a ‘few well chosen words’ that capture their…
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Looking at the Masters: Fredrick Childe Hassam
by Beverly Hall Smith
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Powerless by Angela Rieck
I am an early riser; I mean an early riser.
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Adkins Arboretum Mystery Monday: Guess the Photo
Happy Mystery Monday!
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Navigating Uncertainty by Kate Emery General
I’ve noticed that I’ve been in a holding pattern for almost a year.
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Plein Air Hall of Fame 2026: Suzan Brice
by Val Cavalheri
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Thoughts on Repealing the 17th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution
by David Reel
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