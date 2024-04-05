Our Mission

The Spy Network exists to strengthen the communities of Maryland’s Mid-Shore through trusted local journalism, thoughtful commentary, and a deep appreciation of the arts, history, and culture that define our region.

Across our publications—serving Easton, St. Michaels, Oxford, Cambridge, Chestertown, Centreville, and the surrounding communities—we report on the issues that shape daily life while celebrating the people, institutions, and traditions that make this place extraordinary. We believe that informed citizens build stronger communities.

Our journalism is grounded in independence, curiosity, and respect. We seek original reporting that helps readers understand complex local issues, while also providing thoughtful connections to regional, national, and global events that influence life on the Eastern Shore.

We also believe that communities flourish when people are willing to listen as well as speak. In an era of increasing division, The Spy Network welcomes diverse viewpoints and civil conversation. Our goal is not to tell readers what to think, but to provide a trusted place where ideas can be shared, challenged, and understood.

The Mid-Shore is both remarkably diverse and deeply connected. Each town has its own identity and history, yet we share common opportunities and challenges. We are also enriched by full-time residents and second-home families from Washington, Baltimore, Philadelphia, and beyond. Together they form a vibrant and evolving community.

Our mission is simple: to help the Eastern Shore thrive by informing, inspiring, and connecting the people who call it home.

We’re honored to serve this community.

Why Subscribe?

All Spy Network journalism remains free for everyone to read.

By becoming a supporting subscriber, you help sustain independent, nonprofit community journalism while ensuring that everyone has free access to trusted local news, public affairs reporting, and coverage of the arts and culture.

Supporting subscribers also receive exclusive weekly roundups, occasional behind-the-scenes updates, and special features available only to our community of supporters.

Stay Connected

Every new story can be delivered directly to your inbox. You can also read The Spy Network through the Substack app for a clean, ad-free experience, including audio features and community discussions.

Join Our Community

The Spy Network is more than a news source—it’s a community of readers who care deeply about the future of the Eastern Shore. Join the conversation, share your perspective, and help ensure that independent local journalism continues to serve our region for generations to come.

Visit The Spy Network anytime to explore the latest reporting, commentary, podcasts, and videos.

Dave Wheelan

Founder & Executive Editor

